Adeia (ADEA) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) is one of 166 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Adeia to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Adeia pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Adeia pays out -52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 47.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Adeia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adeia -4.36% 17.74% 9.66% Adeia Competitors -58.56% -14.50% 0.23%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Adeia has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adeia’s competitors have a beta of 1.58, suggesting that their average share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Adeia and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Adeia Competitors 1703 7805 16237 589 2.60

Adeia presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.95%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 59.61%. Given Adeia’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adeia has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Adeia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Adeia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adeia and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Adeia $877.70 million -$55.46 million -27.42 Adeia Competitors $3.69 billion $771.44 million 14.30

Adeia’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Adeia. Adeia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Adeia competitors beat Adeia on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Adeia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. This segment licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over their own networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The Product segment includes Pay-TV that delivers user experience (UX) solutions, such as electronic program guide, internet-protocol television (IPTV) solutions, Tv as a service IPTV program, video metadata personalized content discovery, natural language voice and insights, legacy TiVo DVR subscriptions, and UX business operations and technical support services; home and mobile audio solutions to entertainment media ecosystem partners, such as motion picture studios, game developers, and other content creators; silicon and software solutions; connected car solutions comprising HD radio, automotive connected media, and in-cabin monitoring solutions; and media platform, which includes the TiVo Stream OS, a media operating system. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

