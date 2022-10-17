Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $332.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $332.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.78.

ADBE opened at $287.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $352.66 and its 200-day moving average is $385.60. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $133.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $57,922,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

