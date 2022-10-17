Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) vs. SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) and SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Advantage Solutions and SITO Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 3 0 0 2.00 SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 157.45%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $3.60 billion 0.22 $54.49 million $0.22 11.18 SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Advantage Solutions and SITO Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Advantage Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SITO Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and SITO Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions 1.84% 6.69% 2.96% SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Advantage Solutions has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITO Mobile has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.8% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advantage Solutions beats SITO Mobile on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About SITO Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms. The company also provides measurement and attribution products, including Real-time Verified Walk-In, a platform built in-house working in tandem with a data management platform and demand side platform; Location, Audience and Behavior Sciences reports that provide an analysis of a customer's audience, breaking down location, and purchase and demographic data against various control groups for selected targeted audiences in real time; and Purchase Science Reports, which offer transaction data to make marketing campaigns relevant and measurable. In addition, it offers Insights products, such as Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences, which explores the consumers and presents information and actionable insights for executives and strategic decision makers looking to understand and influence consumer behaviors. The company provides its services to brands, advertising agencies, out-of-home advertisers, media companies, and non-media companies through salesforce and account management teams. The company was formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc. and changed its name to SITO Mobile, Ltd. in September 2014. SITO Mobile, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey. On October 8, 2020, SITO Mobile, Ltd. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. It is in joint administration with SITO Mobile Solutions, Inc.

