Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Up 34.1% in September

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the September 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Advent Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

ADN stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. Advent Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $105.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.03.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.74% and a negative net margin of 440.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advent Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Technologies

About Advent Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 223,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 39.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 44,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Featured Articles

