Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Up 34.1% in September

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the September 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Advent Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %
ADN stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. Advent Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $105.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.03.
Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.74% and a negative net margin of 440.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advent Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Advent Technologies
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.
