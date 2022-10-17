Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Africa Oil from SEK 23 to SEK 24 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Africa Oil Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AOIFF opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.16. Africa Oil has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89.

Africa Oil Announces Dividend

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Africa Oil’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

