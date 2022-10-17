AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $137.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $137.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AGCO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.69.

AGCO Stock Down 3.8 %

AGCO stock opened at $107.49 on Thursday. AGCO has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 527.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 466.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

