Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in September

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the September 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 454.0 days.
Agfa-Gevaert Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AFGVF opened at 2.95 on Monday. Agfa-Gevaert has a 12 month low of 2.95 and a 12 month high of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.02.
About Agfa-Gevaert
