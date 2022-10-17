AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $7.89 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 18%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -75.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.94.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,592,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,465,000 after buying an additional 176,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 24.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,648,000 after buying an additional 914,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,527,000 after buying an additional 92,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 21.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,976,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,891,000 after buying an additional 352,127 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,849,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,224,000 after purchasing an additional 133,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.