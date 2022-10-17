Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Up 21.9% in September

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €1.50 ($1.53) to €1.85 ($1.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €1.90 ($1.94) to €1.85 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HSBC cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Price Performance

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Featured Articles

