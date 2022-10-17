Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.72.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $232.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after buying an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $416,266,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,758,000 after buying an additional 705,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after buying an additional 652,949 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.