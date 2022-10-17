AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Up 31.8% in September

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 426,200 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 323,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$45.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Stock Down 5.1 %

OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.