Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.46.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.12% and a negative net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
