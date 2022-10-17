Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.12% and a negative net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 367.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 677,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,124,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,482,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 478,973 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 177.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 397,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

