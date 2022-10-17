Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €58.00 ($59.18) price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

AKZOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €93.00 ($94.90) to €76.00 ($77.55) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($98.98) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.78.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $39.50.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.