Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $270.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $260.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $294.32.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.63. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $308.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

