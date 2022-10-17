Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $26.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock worth $309,126,735 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4,714.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

