Albion Financial Group UT Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,056,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $125.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

