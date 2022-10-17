Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Guggenheim

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim to $59.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ALBO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.75.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $423.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.82. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.79% and a negative return on equity of 76.19%. The business had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 179,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $3,942,695.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,939,723 shares in the company, valued at $42,693,303.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 325,275 shares of company stock worth $7,382,589 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,462,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,287,000 after purchasing an additional 515,615 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,102,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after purchasing an additional 394,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

