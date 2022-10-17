Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALKS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. Alkermes has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $32.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alkermes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.