Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Short Interest Update

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Partners Technology Merger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 33.3% during the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 3.6% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 330,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 4.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 733.4% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance

Shares of APTM stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

About Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

