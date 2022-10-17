Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie cut Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 406.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

