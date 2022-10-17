América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) PT Lowered to $20.00

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after buying an additional 3,139,187 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,830,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1,260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,268,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after buying an additional 1,175,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 936,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 759,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

