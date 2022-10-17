América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) PT Lowered to $20.00

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.
América Móvil Stock Performance
Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $22.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil
About América Móvil
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on América Móvil (AMX)
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.