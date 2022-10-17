American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.29.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $185.78 on Thursday. American Tower has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

