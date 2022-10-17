Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $160.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.88. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $108.96 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

