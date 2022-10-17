Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPXGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AMPX stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

