Analysts Set Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) PT at $52.38

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on CQP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

CQP opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.68%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

