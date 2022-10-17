Analysts Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target at $83.75

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.75.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Trade Desk Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ TTD opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 722.96, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.88. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 72.3% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Trade Desk by 17.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Featured Stories
