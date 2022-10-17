Analyzing McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for McDonald’s and BAB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McDonald’s 0 6 20 0 2.77 BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

McDonald’s presently has a consensus price target of $282.74, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Given McDonald’s’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe McDonald’s is more favorable than BAB.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDonald’s 25.77% -129.90% 14.23% BAB 12.87% 14.28% 9.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares McDonald’s and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares McDonald’s and BAB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDonald’s $23.22 billion 7.70 $7.55 billion $8.12 29.95 BAB $3.07 million 2.03 $650,000.00 $0.05 17.16

McDonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McDonald’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

McDonald’s has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

McDonald’s pays an annual dividend of $5.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. McDonald’s pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BAB pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. McDonald’s has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of McDonald’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of McDonald’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

McDonald’s beats BAB on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 40,031 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About BAB

(Get Rating)

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units in operation in 20 states. BAB, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.