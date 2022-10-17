Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,150

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,480 ($17.88) to GBX 1,460 ($17.64) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,320 ($15.95) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,122.29.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

