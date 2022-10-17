APi Group (NYSE:APG) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of APi Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of APi Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NYSE APG opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. APi Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,500 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in APi Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in APi Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in APi Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,090,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in APi Group during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in APi Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

