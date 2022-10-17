Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $931,322,000 after buying an additional 76,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $74.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

