Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $74.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.82.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

