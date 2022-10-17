Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $94.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.04. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.93.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.