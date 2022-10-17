Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.45 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,352 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,954,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,691,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,917,292,000 after acquiring an additional 496,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $112.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

