Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 25.8% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Crown Castle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Crown Castle by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $127.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.76 and a 200 day moving average of $173.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.82 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 165.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.