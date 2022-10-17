Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of IIPR opened at $90.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average is $118.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.56. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.47 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company has a current ratio of 55.21, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 141.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

