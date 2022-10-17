Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 46,818 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 46,818 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $68.02 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.12. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

