Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 72 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

REGN opened at $736.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $761.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $646.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,970 shares of company stock valued at $44,397,907. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

