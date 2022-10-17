Ark (ARK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.51 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Ark has a market cap of $53.00 million and $2.51 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001917 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007028 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005422 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005045 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 141,884,776 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

