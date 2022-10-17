ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Lowered to €615.00 at Berenberg Bank

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. Argus began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $691.45.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $379.13 on Friday. ASML has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $881.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $482.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.52. The company has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. Equities analysts predict that ASML will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 1.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of ASML by 12.6% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 308.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of ASML by 63.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 49.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

