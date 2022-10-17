ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) PT Lowered to GBX 780 at Morgan Stanley

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ASOS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,630.00.

ASOS Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $5.92 on Friday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

