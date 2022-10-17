Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,623 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $183,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after acquiring an additional 225,605 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,255,791,000 after acquiring an additional 131,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $182.62 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

