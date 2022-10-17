Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $320.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $360.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.32.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $189.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 1.00. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,458,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,070 shares of company stock worth $9,492,197. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

