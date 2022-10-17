AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives $2,707.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,707.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,775 ($33.53) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Investec downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

AVEVA Group Price Performance

AVEVF stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $49.38.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

