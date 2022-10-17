Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $202,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 159.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 11.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

