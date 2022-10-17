Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.77. Avinger has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.15. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 219.16%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

About Avinger

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

