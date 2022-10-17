Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AXSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.60.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.82. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

