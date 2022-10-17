Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) PT Raised to C$10.75 at National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

OTC AYASF opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $8.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

