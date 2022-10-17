BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Up 29.9% in September

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,277,600 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 983,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98.3 days.

BAE Systems Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of BAESF stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

