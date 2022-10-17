Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $146.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.07.

Baidu stock opened at $100.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.19. Baidu has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $182.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $364,024,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Baidu by 57.4% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,079,000 after buying an additional 968,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 211.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,062,000 after buying an additional 867,999 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 36.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,420,000 after acquiring an additional 559,213 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,785,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

