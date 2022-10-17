Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $146.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.07.
Baidu Stock Down 6.4 %
Baidu stock opened at $100.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.19. Baidu has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $182.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.