Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $217.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BIDU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.00.
Baidu Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.19. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baidu has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $182.60.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
