Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $217.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BIDU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.19. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baidu has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $182.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

